Ten community groups oppose removal of small shelters built for homeless in Halifax
A group of ten community organizations is opposing the removal of small shelters built for the homeless in Halifax by an advocacy group.
The City of Halifax says Tuesday is the deadline for the removal of the shelters built by Halifax Mutual Aid, and 12 occupants have been offered alternative shelter by the province.
City officials say those using the shelters have been offered hotel accommodations until permanent housing can be secured.
Last week, three of the shelters were removed by the city.
Over the weekend, Halifax Mutual Ait deconstructed two more, saying the occupants had moved out.
Community organizations opposing the removals include Dalhousie Legal Aid Service, the Nova Scotia College of Social Workers, the Nova Scotia Action Coalition for Community Well-Being, the Coverdale Courtwork Society, and the Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia.
With files from CTV Atlantic
