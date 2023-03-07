Ten-month investigation leads to two arrests for drug trafficking: N.B. RCMP

Two women have been arrested following a police investigation into drug trafficking in the Grand Falls, N.B., area that began in May 2022.

Around 6:15 p.m. Friday, investigators executed a search warrant at a home on West River Road in the LSD of Grand Falls in relation to the drug trafficking investigation.

A Tuesday release from RCMP noted officers seized “significant quantities” of what is believed to be cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, nabilone pills, clonazepam pills, and psilocybin mushrooms. Police also seized drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash.

A 54-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman were arrested at the home and were later released. The 54-year-old woman is slated to appear in Woodstock provincial court on May 23.

The investigation is ongoing.