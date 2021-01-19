The Porcupine Health Unit has confirmed 10 new infections connected to the outbreak at Extendicare Kapuskasing Tuesday morning, bringing the total of cases to 16.

An outbreak was declared at the long-term care home in northern Ontario on Jan. 6 after the first laboratory-confirmed case, the third COVID-19 outbreak at the facility since the pandemic began.

In a Jan. 13 letter from the company posted on the care home's Facebook page, the first six cases at the location involved five residents and one staff member. The letter states the employee would not return to work until cleared by the health unit.

"Our residents have been cohorted based on these results in order to limit virus spread, and all residents are isolating in their rooms, where they are being provided with meals and care support," said Claudette Brouzes, administrator and director of care at Extendicare Kapuskasing.

It is unclear if the 10 new cases involve residents or staff.

As of Tuesday morning, there are 31 active COVID-19 cases in the Cochrane District, including the community of Hornepayne.

Since Christmas Eve, there have been 60 new cases in the district, accounting for 32 per cent of the total number of positive cases, while 37 cases have been resolved.