Ten people taken to hospital following four-vehicle collision in the Sault

Great Northern Road in Sault Ste. Marie has reopened following a four-vehicle collision that sent 10 people to hospital Wednesday.

Sault Ste. Marie police responded around 9:30 a.m., along with Sault Fire Services and emergency medical services, police said in a news release.

"Fire Services personnel were required for extrication of some of the involved people," the release said. "In total, 10 people were taken to hospital to be treated for injuries ranging from life-threatening to minor."

During the investigation, officers determined four vehicles were involved in the collision.

The scene of the collision, the 2600 block of Great Northern Road, is now open with traffic flowing normally in both directions.

Original story:

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Wednesday that Great Northern Road, between 6th Line and Macintyre Road, is closed due to a motor vehicle collision.

"We urge the public to avoid the area as this is an active scene and the road is closed to traffic in both directions," police said in a news release.

"Travelers are urged to avoid the area and, if possible, find alternate routes. It is anticipated traffic delays will be lengthy."

Further details will be released as they become available, police said.