Ten rescue pups pampered by Ottawa pet spa

The Ottawa Dog Rescue has been finding forever homes for dogs in need since 2013.

This year they are partnering with the Bark Avenue Pet Spa in Orleans to give the pups in foster care a day of pampering.

Ten dogs are benefiting from the generosity of the spa’s co-owners Ashif Rajan and Maya Stabrovskaia, who closed the business on its busiest day of the week to allow the groomers, working at the spa, to donate their time to a good cause.

"This is our first time today we are celebrating our first anniversary and if all goes well we’d like to do this on a regular basis because there are so many dogs in need," said Rajan. "This is volunteer work and whatever we can do to give back we are happy to do this."

Laurie Donnelly, one of the groomers donating her time, says fostering a dog is expensive after looking after food and vet bills, so grooming usually an afterthought. She says the appearance of a rescue dog can help find it a new home faster.

"Obviously, healthcare is more important than a haircut but it is part of the same and so I feel like we need to," Donnelly said. "We want to help those dogs look their best, feel their best and get the best home they can."

The Bark Avenue Pet Spa plans to make free grooming days for rescue dogs a regular thing.