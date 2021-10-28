Ten Sudbury businesses get $4.2M in provincial funding

On Thursday in Sudbury, 10 businesses received a total of $4.2 million to promote business growth in the region.

The funding is being delivered through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC). Greg Rickford, the Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, made the announcement in Lively.

Rickford said small business growth is a key component of a region’s economy and the funding demonstrates the government’s commitment to supporting economic diversification and job creation.

“We are here with a business expansion package -- $4.2 million for a number of companies, mostly in the manufacturing space, not necessarily for some of the traditional core industries that we know has defined Sudbury in the past,” he said.

The announcement took place at Metex Manufacturing Ltd. in Lively, which is receiving $400,000 to build a new facility and purchase new equipment to expand operations.

“We are extremely grateful to receive funding from the NOHFC for building our new building to increase our capacity and to create more jobs and to expand beyond northern Ontario,” said owner Ryan Matush.

Old Rock in Sudbury received almost $34,000 to purchase new equipment to increase the capacity and efficiency of its coffee manufacturing.

“This funding … allowed us to use the same footprint but double the capacity," said Luc Roy, Old Rock co-owner.

"So we are talking about half a tonne of coffee to a full tonne of coffee, and this allows us to move forward with opportunities such as … selling into Amazon and so on."

Other companies receiving funding include:

• $1 million for Rezplast Manufacturing Ltd. in Sudbury to expand its production facility and purchase new equipment.

• $1 million for Diesel Electric Services in Sudbury to build a new facility, expand its track infrastructure and purchase new equipment.

• $856,647 for Lecoupe Ice to renovate its facilities and purchase equipment to move its business operations into one location.

• $378,400 for B&E Honey Fields Ltd. in Noëlville to build a new storage barn for honey and beekeeping equipment, improve its shipping and receiving area and purchase more honey boxes and frames to increase production.

• $218,300 for Vitto Brand Foods Ltd. in Sudbury to renovate its facilities and purchase more equipment, and $66,400 to help the company create new product lines.

• $169,264 for Canarini Designer Kitchens Inc. in Sudbury to purchase new automated equipment to improve efficiency and capacity.

• $145,268 for Top Steel Corporation – a manufacturer of roll-over-protective structures, falling-object-protective structures, steel and ventilation doors in Val Caron – to purchase equipment and build a testing facility

• $22,730 for Land & Sea Aquatics Inc. in Sudbury to purchase new equipment and renovate its facility to allow for expansion

The NOHFC said its mandate is to promote economic prosperity across northern Ontario by providing financial assistance to projects—big and small, rural and urban—that stimulate growth, job creation and skills development.