Loblaw Companies Ltd. and Sobeys Inc. have reported another 10 positive cases of COVID-19 among workers at stores in the Calgary area.

The cases were reported on the company websites of both companies since Sunday.

Both companies have listed active cases among workers online in order to make sure customers remain aware of any possible contact they may have.

The most recent update includes the following 10 new cases:

Loblaw

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (19655 Seton Way S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 23 (last worked Dec. 16 and 19) [three active cases];

Two employees at the Real Canadian Superstore (7020 Fourth St. N.W., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 22 (last worked Dec. 15 and 18) and;

Two employees at the Shoppers Drug Mart (7 Mahogany Plaza S.E., Calgary) tested positive Dec. 22 (last worked Dec. 18 and 19).

Sobeys