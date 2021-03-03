Columbia Valley RCMP confirm a $230 ticket was issued at a rental property at Panorama Mountain Resort over a family get together involving multiple households.

Officers responded to a home in British Columbia's Purcell Mountains on Feb. 27 after someone reported that 15 people were staying there.

According to RCMP officials, the renter indicated everyone inside the home was related but there were families from different homes.

Officers issued a $230 fine under the Emergency Programs Act to the person who rented the property as the gathering was determined to be in violation of provincial health orders.