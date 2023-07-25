Tenant calls on Victoria council to mandate accessible parking spots in rental buildings for people with disabilities

Aeryn Donald lives with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the joints and other soft tissues in the body.

“All of my joints are quite wobbly and I deal with a lot of chronic pain,” said Donald.

Walking with a cane and completing daily tasks can be challenging, so having a car is essential.

“This vehicle has been a godsend,” said Donald.

Needing a new apartment for June, Donald managed to secure a unit in The Dalmatian, a Pacifica Housing-run affordable housing building in downtown Victoria.

The problem is, Donald’s unit didn’t come with a parking spot.

“I got an email when I applied saying, ‘Oh you’ve got a vehicle, well it’s $360 a month unfortunately,’” said Donald.

That amount has now been reduced to $255 per month. Living on a disability income, that was not an option.

In order to afford to park the car near the building, Donald’s only affordable option is to purchase daily scratch permits for $4 per day.

The downtown resident is calling out the City of Victoria for approving a building with no accessible parking.

“My call is to ask city hall to stop approving low-income buildings that do not have accessible and affordable parking,” said Donald.

Two weeks ago, Donald presented those concerns to Victoria council.

“I think that was wonderful and a public service was done,” said Marg Gardiner, a Victoria city councillor.

Gardiner took notice. She believes council has been too quick to approve buildings with reduced parking spaces.

“And that will come to all of us in a few years, I think, as a major problem for not only our downtown businesses but for people who live downtown,” said Gardiner.

“My feet are not a reliable mode of transport I would say,” said Donald.

Meaning for Donald, a car is essential. Finding an affordable place to park it on limited funds has become a major problem.