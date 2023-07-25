iHeartRadio

Tenant calls on Victoria council to mandate accessible parking spots in rental buildings for people with disabilities


Aeryn Donald outside their car parked in downtown Victoria.

Aeryn Donald lives with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects the joints and other soft tissues in the body.

“All of my joints are quite wobbly and I deal with a lot of chronic pain,” said Donald.

Walking with a cane and completing daily tasks can be challenging, so having a car is essential.

“This vehicle has been a godsend,” said Donald.

Needing a new apartment for June, Donald managed to secure a unit in The Dalmatian, a Pacifica Housing-run affordable housing building in downtown Victoria.

The problem is, Donald’s unit didn’t come with a parking spot.

“I got an email when I applied saying, ‘Oh you’ve got a vehicle, well it’s $360 a month unfortunately,’” said Donald.

That amount has now been reduced to $255 per month. Living on a disability income, that was not an option.

In order to afford to park the car near the building, Donald’s only affordable option is to purchase daily scratch permits for $4 per day.

The downtown resident is calling out the City of Victoria for approving a building with no accessible parking.

“My call is to ask city hall to stop approving low-income buildings that do not have accessible and affordable parking,” said Donald.

Two weeks ago, Donald presented those concerns to Victoria council.

“I think that was wonderful and a public service was done,” said Marg Gardiner, a Victoria city councillor.

Gardiner took notice. She believes council has been too quick to approve buildings with reduced parking spaces.

“And that will come to all of us in a few years, I think, as a major problem for not only our downtown businesses but for people who live downtown,” said Gardiner.

“My feet are not a reliable mode of transport I would say,” said Donald.

Meaning for Donald, a car is essential. Finding an affordable place to park it on limited funds has become a major problem.

