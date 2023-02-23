Tenants at Windsor Hotel given until end of month to leave, property up for sale

Concerns are growing for those who are living at a downtown hotel.

Main Street Project says tenants at the Windsor Hotel have been given notice they must leave by the end of the month. It says this is happening because the property is involved in a sale.

Ivan Mayham used to live at the hotel and said he is worried about his friends who are still there.

"Most of these people have nowhere to go," said Mayham.

Main Street Project said 25 people living at the hotel are affected.

"Folks there don't necessarily have phones. We're talking about people who are very low income," said Kate Sjoberg, the director of community initiatives.

One of the tenants, who did not wish to speak on camera, told CTV News he has been told to be out by March 1.

"They got a notice saying they have to leave and in the dead of winter – our winter, now," said Mayham.

The property is listed online for sale at $2.5 million and it is advertised as a redevelopment investment opportunity.

The city confirmed the property is part of a tax sale, but says the city has nothing to do with that sale.

Main Street Project sent staff to the hotel on Thursday to check on residents and said under the Residential Tenancies Act, tenants must be given three months notice to leave.

"We're in a cold snap. We want to make sure that nobody is going outdoors and not being sheltered who want to be sheltered. We want to make sure people are supported who want to be rehoused, but we also want to make sure people's rights are respected," said Sjoberg.

Mayham said, so far, he has helped four friends find new accommodations and he is hoping to help more.

"These people don't have nowhere to go and I've been trying to find them places to live, trying to help them," said Mayham.

An employee who spoke to CTV News said some tenants have already moved on, while those still at the hotel can stay longer than March 1.

Main Street Project said it was caught off guard by the decision and other partner agencies were too.

Coun. Sherri Rollins said she is bringing forward a motion at city hall to see how shelter organizations could be given more notice when these things happen.