Tenants displaced in apartment fire in south east London

Three people have been taken to hospital with unknown injuries after a late night fire in London.

An apartment unit located on the lower level of three-story walk up at 88 King Edward Ave went up in flames on Monday night just after 10 p.m. according to London Fire.

“Some tenants may be able to return in a 24-48 hour window,” said

London’s Platoon chief Gary Mosburger told CTV News. However Mosburger said he can’t say for certain as the fire was extensive.

According to Mosburger the fire began in the lower unit of the 12 unit building and spread to a secondary unit with a “considerable amount of damage.”

The Red Cross are assisting tenants who need a place to stay long-term.

Displaced tenants are currently staying in hotels or with family and friends.

The City of London also opened a reception centre for those who could not find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“It’s too early in the investigation to determine the cause,” Mosburger said.

The extent of the injuries sustained is still unknown.

“I heard someone yelling fire. When I got to the apartment I saw a lady in distress asking for help on the balcony,” said Robert, a neighbour who spoke with CTV News.

“She was trying to find water to put it out but it was too big of a fire,” he said. “We ended up jumping in and helping her get off the balcony.”