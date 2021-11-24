Tenants to launch legal action following James Bay apartment fire

A Victoria charity that provides free legal advocacy for people facing tenancy issues says it’ll be supporting a group of low-income tenants trying to return to their homes following a deadly fire in their James Bay apartment building.

The group is holding a press conference Wednesday morning to announce the legal action with representation from the Together Against Poverty Society.

The group says many of the people who lived in a three-storey apartment building at 118 Menzies Street haven’t been able to go back after the Oct. 25 fire – even though their suites weren’t damaged.

The group claims it’s been locked out by the property owner.

CTV News has contacted Pacific Cove Properties but has not received a response to the allegations.

“The landlord is currently blocking the tenants from accessing their homes and, in some cases, have changed the locks,” the group alleged a written statement ahead of the event.

The tenants say they’ll be applying to the Residential Tenancy Branch to ask for an order of possession, which would allow them to return.

One person died in a top-floor suite of the Village Green Apartments on the day of the fire.

Victoria police say the fire wasn’t believed to be criminal but the cause has not been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.