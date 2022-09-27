Tenaris celebrates significant investments in Sault plant

Representatives from all levels of government joined officials from Tenaris on Tuesday to mark the culmination of $150 million in investments in its Sault Ste. Marie plant.

The investments are aimed at centralizing pipe-making operations, which the company says reduces its industrial footprint. Some money has been put toward automation and safety improvements.

Chairman and CEO Paolo Rocca said he sees a bright future for the company, adding he thinks Canada’s oil and gas sector will keep the company viable.

“Price of oil is still supportive, price of gas is still supportive,” he said.

“We are not getting to a situation of, let’s say, crisis of prices. So, in this environment, I think we can count on a high level of demand.”

Sault Ste. Marie Mayor Christian Provenzano said he’s grateful for the company’s investment in the city.

“This is a world-class manufacturing facility,” said Provenzano.

“We’re very proud of the fact that it’s in Sault Ste. Marie and we’re grateful for Tenaris for making the decision to make Sault Ste. Marie its home.”

Tenaris employs more than 600 people at its Sault Ste. Marie plant.

Company officials said centralizing all steel pipe manufacturing makes it a one-of-a-kind facility in Canada.