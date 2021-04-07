Tenaris launches four new scholarships at Sault College

Tenaris and Sault College are expanding their partnership with the launch of four new scholarships.

The scholarships, valued at around $32,000 over four years, will help fund four students pursuing a degree in the college's new bachelor of engineering - mechatronics degree program.

"Having more people prepared and better prepared to lead with these technologies is something that's very, very attractive and interesting for us," said Ricardo Prosperi, Tenaris Canada president.

Recipients will have the opportunity to apply for co-op and summer student programs with Tenaris for hands-on experience.

"This is a win-win-win for all three parties involved," said Ron Common, president of Sault College. "It's a win for Tenaris, as it highlighted in future employment opportunities; it's a win for Sault College, as the campus builds its new engineering program; and it's a win for our students, as they receive financial support."

Tenaris said it will also allocate an additional $9,000 to incoming students at the college and at Algoma University majoring in STEM-related fields.