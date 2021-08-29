Tennis, anyone? Nova Scotia Open is back -- bigger and better than ever

A number of high-profile events were either cancelled or postponed during the pandemic, but at least one sporting event in Halifax is back bigger and better than ever.

The largest Nova Scotia Tennis Open ever is now underway.

This year's version of the tournament features 81 different categories, including a wheelchair division.

"The Gallagher Nova Scotia Open this year has a record number of entries - 363 unique players," says Kurt Kamperman, CEO of Tennis Nova Scotia."The youngest is five and the oldest is 83."

The sport was one of the only ones that could continue during COVID-19 and that brought a lot of people back to the court.

"It’s naturally social distancing. Four people, a big tennis court, you’re not sapping wet, so we had a lot of people that came back to the sport and wanted to try the sport," says Kamperman.

"So with the new Atlantic Tennis Centre and headstart indoor courts, we had a ton of people try tennis this winter and they just continued the spring."

This year's list of entries also includes more than a dozen nationalities.

I like a lot of things, like how you need your whole body and how there’s a lot of tricks to it like topspin, backspin all of those,” says 11-year-old Kevin Hu.

"It was a really good experience because with the sense of tennis here is really welcoming and it doesn’t feel like you’re from outside. So it just feels like one family and they are very supportive to each other,' says Satyam Verma.

The tournament is a stepping stone for players who are trying to reach nationals or the Canada Games.

But for Katelyn and Mikayla Matthews, sisters who met in the final, the outcome of the match is secondary.

"I like to just have fun, kind of meet other people,” says nine-year-old Katelyn.

That seems like an easy thing to do at this year's Nova Scotia open.