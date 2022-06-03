Tennis bubble to allow Calgarians to practice year-round

Canada's next tennis star could be developing right now in Calgary and a new facility could be helping them hone their skills.

Officials with the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre (ATC) say construction has now begun on its covered courts project, an initiative that will see a "tennis bubble" built over its five outdoor courts to add thousands of hours of court access to players.

Thanks to support from Tennis Canada, Rogers Communication, the Parks Foundation of Calgary and the provincial government, the ATC says it will now be able to offer new programs and improve service on existing ones.

"We are one step closer to achieving our vision of providing the very finest tennis facility of its kind in Canada," said Ron Ghitter, ATC chair, in a release. "By covering the five outdoor courts, we will be able to accommodate the tremendous growth of our sport in Calgary and surrounding areas as well as the high demand for our facilities."

Tennis Canada recognizes the importance of offering world-class indoor facilities in Canada, a country where many sports are dictated by weather.

"Our nation has become a leader in tennis, with millions of people who play the sport when the weather allows, and yet we seem to forget about this reality when the snow falls," said Michael Downey, Tennis Canada's president and CEO.

"We must work collaboratively with government and other financial supporters to grow our network of covered courts. Doing so is a sure investment both economically and, most importantly, for the health and well-being of Canadians of all ages."

Canada lags behind other leading tennis nations when it comes to indoor facilities, officials say, because it offers only 750 publicly accessible covered courts nationwide.

The ATC says once Calgary's facility is complete, it will join other tennis bubbles under construction in Waterloo, Que., Ancaster and Markham, Ont.

A Tennis Canada survey from 2018 suggests that 51 per cent of Canadians would take up the sport if they had access to "convenient and affordable" areas near where they live.

The structure will cost approximately $5.6 million and will be completed by the fall.

The ATC is located on 90 Avenue S.E. in Calgary. Further information about their programs can be found online.