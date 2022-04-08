Tennis courts in Forest Glade to get $850,000 upgrade
The City of Windsor is spending $850,000 to upgrade the Forest Glade tennis courts transforming them into a modern tennis and pickleball facility.
A news release from the city says since warmer weather is needed to install the new upgraded surfacing, with the arrival of spring work will begin on April 11 and take about two weeks to finish. After which the “true transformation” will start.
Over a two-month construction period, six new tennis courts and 10 new pickleball courts, each with specialized surfacing and colour coating, will be installed.
The city says there will also be new court access points created, a new fence, and the installation of wind and noise blocking mesh.
A meeting are and rest area will also be created off court and the city says better drainage will be installed around the entire area.
In the meantime, there are other court options in Windsor for tennis and pickleball players outlined on the city’s website.
