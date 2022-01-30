Tennis on the ice at Lynnwood Community League
Ice tennis is now being offered at the Lynwood Community League, you just need to bring a tennis racket.
The game can be played on skates or ice tracks, depending on which players feel more comfortable on. The league had ice tracks for people to use of they’re interested in playing.
The idea for the sport came from seeing ice polo being played on a frozen lake in Switzerland.
“I thought, ‘If they can to that, maybe we can play tennis on ice.,’” said Tristan Knight, with the Ice Tennis League.
“Everyone likes it here, just trying something new, I think now that the sun’s come out, with the music, it’s just a great time.”
According to Knight, this is the first official league for ice tennis in the world.
The Ice Tennis League is free to join and open to all ages.
