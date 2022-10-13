Tennis star Pospisil confirmed for Calgary's National Bank Challenger

One of the biggest names in Canadian tennis will be coming to Calgary in November to compete in the National Bank Challenger Tournament.

Officials confirmed Thursday that Vaske Pospisil will be participating in this year's event being held at the Osten & Victor Alberta Tennis Centre in southeast Calgary.

Pospisil, named PostMedia's Male Athlete of the Year for 2019, is currently ranked 122nd in the world on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP).

"I’m extremely excited to be coming back to Calgary for the National Bank Challenger," said Pospisil in a statement. "Danny (Da Costa, Challenger tournament director) and his team have done an incredible job bringing top tier tennis to Calgary and creating a world class event for the spectators and players.ryan w

"I will try to keep building on my recent momentum and end the year strong as I head into the 2023 season. It will be a great challenge as this event always attracts strong talent from around the world."

The B.C. native previously competed in the 2020 edition of the Challenger.

"We are thrilled to have Vasek Pospisil return for the second time at Calgary National Bank Challenger," said Da Costa. "It’s a testament to the event we are running to attract world-class players like Vasek, (Kei) Nishikori and (Sabine) Lisicki to our event, and we hope to continue to make the Calgary National Bank Challenger a must attend event for both the players and our fans in Calgary."

The tournament runs from Nov. 6 -13. Ticket information and schedules are available at Calgary National Bank Challenger.

