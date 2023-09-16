Tens of thousands of customers without power in the Maritimes due to post-tropical storm Lee

More than 50,000 customers are without electricity Sunday afternoon as post-tropical storm Lee continues to move through Atlantic Canada.

The numbers have seen a significant drop since Saturday night, where more than 172,000 were without power.

At about 3:45 p.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting about 2,048 active outages affecting more than 45,000 customers.

The utility says many of the outages are in the western part of the province and the Halifax metro area.

“Crews have been able to restore power to some customers early this morning, however, conditions are getting worse. In many cases, especially when winds are above 80 km/h, it isn’t safe for our crews to be up in the buckets, so we focus on assessing damage and restoring power from the ground where possible,” said Matt Drover, NS Power storm lead, in a Saturday morning news release.

While tropical storm force winds continue to batter Nova Scotia, we want to remind customers that if you come across a downed wire, please stay as far away as possible. Treat the line as energized and report it to our outage line at 1-877-428-6004. Stay safe and visit… pic.twitter.com/yBngIcirtU

As of about 3:45 p.m. NB Power was reporting about 465 outages affecting more than 7,000 customers, with many in the Fredericton area.

"Our team is in the field to assess damage and begin making necessary repairs where conditions are safe," NB Power said in a social media update Saturday afternoon.

The primary cause for outages at this time is tree contact with lines, and we expect new outages to continue to be reported as the weather system passes through New Brunswick. Your safety and the safety of our team is our priority.

Maritime Electric's outage map was reporting about 456 customers affected by outages as of around 3:45 p.m.

Dozens of contractor crews received onboarding training and safety orientations yesterday and this morning to ensure they feel confident and safe working on the PEI electrical system. pic.twitter.com/d04uOgy8hM

