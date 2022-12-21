'Tensions are extremely high:' Christmas Cheer has one day left to raise $30,000

The holiday season is a time for giving and spreading joy, and the Barrie and District Christmas Cheer is doing just that by providing food and toy hampers to 1,700 local families, but the organization is in need of some extra cheer itself as it strives to reach its fundraising goal of $280,000.

The campaign has raised $250,000, leaving it $30,000 short with only one day left until the deadline.

Christmas Cheer President, Steph Quenneville, expressed the urgency and tension of the situation but also hope that the community will come together to help them reach their goal.

"We have to have faith that the community is going to pull us through to the finish line," Quenneville said.

If you would like to contribute to the cause and bring a little extra cheer to those in need this holiday season, you can make a monetary donation through the Christmas Cheer website or by texting the word CHEER to 30333.

All donations go towards purchasing the last-minute items needed to pack the remainder of the toy bags.

Community generosity drives Christmas Cheer and helps it provide for families in Barrie, Innisfil, Angus, Oro-Medonte, and the surrounding area.

To learn more about Barrie's Christmas Cheer or make a donation, visit its website.