Tent fire shuts down Halifax’s Macdonald Bridge Tuesday morning

A fire in Halifax shut down the Macdonald Bridge for more than an hour Tuesday morning.

A video posted to Reddit appears to show a fire below the bridge’s on ramp off Barrington Street, with plumes of smoke shooting into the air.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency says there were multiple tents involved in the fire. There were no reported injuries.

“We are aware of a number of tents throughout the city, you see them as you drive. And we know it gets cold and you want to stay warm. Unfortunately, the methods that are being used to stay warm are causing significant fire damage and or carbon monoxide poisoning,” says Halifax Fire deputy chief Roy Hollett.

The cause of the fire is classified as "undetermined."

Halifax Harbour Bridges tell CTV News the bridge was closed from 8:27 a.m. until 9:44 am.

Bridge inspectors looked over the area after the fire was extinguished and didn’t find any damage to the bridge.

