Tentative agreement reached between Cargill and union in London, Ont.

It appears a potential strike at the Cargill plant in London, Ont. has been avoided.

The company and members with the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union reached a tentative agreement Monday evening around 8 p.m.

Union members will vote on the contract Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not released.

Cargill is a poultry processing plant that employs roughly 900 people and processes 100,000 chickens per day.