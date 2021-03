Workers at Avancez have a tentative deal.

Unifor Local 444 says a ratification vote will take place virtually at 9 a.m. this coming Saturday.

This is the second tentative deal to be reached with one of the four feeder plants for the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Workers at ZF/TRW ratified a new three-year contract last weekend.

Contract negotiations will now shift to the remaining two feeder plants Dakkota and HBPO.

