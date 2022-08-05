Tentative deal reached with striking Ajax and Pickering casino workers

The union representing striking workers at two Ontario casinos says a tentative deal has been reached with Great Canadian Gaming Corporation.

Unifor says the Ajax and Pickering casino workers will vote on the tentative agreement Friday.

The casino workers have been on strike since July 23 as the union pushed for wage increases and for the company to reduce its reliance on part-time staff.

The union says a striking worker suffered a broken ankle after he was hit by a car Sunday night while on a secondary picket line at the company's Casino Woodbine location.

Union members at six other Great Canadian Gaming Corporation casinos in Ontario averted a strike last month after negotiating new agreements.

Including the latest tentative deal, the new agreements cover 1,830 Unifor members at eight casinos.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2022.