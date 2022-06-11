Tenth anniversary of Meet-A-Machine breaks all-time attendance record, organizers say
The 10th anniversary of the Meet-A-Machine event is being celebrated as a huge success — not just because it marked the event's return in Windsor since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
According to organizers, this year's free event nearly doubled its previous attendance record.
City of Windsor children services manager Dawn Bosco said about 7,400 people showed up in 2019.
On Saturday, that number topped 13,000.
Meet-A-Machine started with a sensory-friendly hour at 9 a.m. before opening up to the general public between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. outside the WFCU Centre.
"Come 10 o'clock, the flood gates opened. Transit Windsor buses are filled. There's lineups of traffic. People are just beaming from ear to ear," said Bosco.
Meet-A-Machine allows children to sit inside and explore a number of large vehicles they may have never discovered before due to their young age, from transit buses, police cars, fire trucks and race cars.
The annual event is hosted by the city's children services department and is designed to promote literacy through interaction.
-
Saskatoon police investigate after pedestrian struck by carSaskatoon police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian Saturday evening.
-
Sask. town faces 'substantial' flooding after Friday thunderstormA concentrated rainstorm Friday evening left some areas in Rosthern flooded.
-
T-Birds extend WHL final with 3-2 win over Oil KingsThe Seattle Thunderbirds are no strangers to erasing series deficits in the Western Hockey League playoffs this year. And they're doing their best to make the Edmonton Oil Kings nervous.
-
Pride-themed jerseys for youth after-school program help spark inclusive conversationsYouth participating in the Free Play for Kids after-school program will have special jerseys celebrating pride for June.
-
Roughriders defence paces team to victory over Hamilton in season openerThe Saskatchewan Roughriders defence proved to be in mid-season form and kicker Brett Lauther couldn’t miss.
-
B.C. man who sold $15 worth of fentanyl to undercover cop sent to federal prisonA B.C. man who sold $15 worth of fentanyl, which he claimed was methamphetamine, to an undercover police officer has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.
-
Fundraisers in Edmonton return to in-person events after pandemic pivotsAfter two years of online fundraisers and events, Edmontonians were excited to get out Saturday in-person and with friends for good causes.
-
Woman seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in midtown TorontoA woman has been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in midtown Toronto on Saturday night.
-