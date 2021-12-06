10th annual RVH Angel Tree campaign begins with a new 'Every Child Matters' ornament

It's the 10th year in a row the Angel Tree has been erected at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) to continue to raise thousands of dollars towards patient care.

Members of the community are invited to donate to have a glass angel placed on the tree in honour or memory of a loved one.

This year, RVH has introduced an "Every Child Matters" ornament available as part of the hospital's ongoing commitment to Truth and Reconciliation. The orange ornaments will be placed alongside the angel ornaments on the tree as a way to honour children who were taken from their homes to be a part of residential schools.

The campaign has raised more than $50,000 in support of patients at the Barrie hospital.

The minimum donation is $20 and the campaign runs until Dec. 23. Donations can be made online or by calling (705) 739-5600.