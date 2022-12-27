Tents damaged in downtown Kitchener fire
Multimedia Journalist
Karis Mapp
A fire broke out in Kitchener over the weekend in the area of Victoria Street North and Weber Street West — an area where those experiencing homelessness have lived for months.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) reports in a news release emergency services responded to reports of the fire around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say the Kitchener Fire Department extinguished the fire, though a few tents in the area were damaged.
There were no reported physical injuries and an investigation determined that the fire was accidental.
