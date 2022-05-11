Tents expose homeless plight

Honks and hoots drew attention to the camping tents set up along Lakeshore to highlight the peril of the homeless in Barrie.

Beginning at 4:30 a.m., 150 tents were tethered along the grassy boulevard between the city marina and Victoria Street by both the Elizabeth Fry Society and the Busby Centre shelters.

On Simcoe County’s Alliance to End Homelessness’ Day of Accountability, politicians are being reminded the provincial Social Services Relief COVID-19 funding stops at the end of the month.

Police and city staff were on-hand to discourage the poor from moving into the tents.

The protest is expected to run between 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday.

More details to follow.