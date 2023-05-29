iHeartRadio

Tents go up in flames at Cambridge encampment fire


An encampment in Cambridge following an early morning fire. (May 28, 2023)

Firefighters were kept busy with an encampment fire in downtown Galt early Sunday morning.

Crews arrived in the area of 150 Main Street in Cambridge just before 6 a.m. to three tents up in flames.

The fire was originally reported as explosion, but the fire department says they have been unable to confirm this.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

12