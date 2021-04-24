Terminally ill Saint John boy to get front-row seat to watch his final wish -- a parade of cars and trucks

A New Brunswick boy in palliative care is about to have his dream come true with a personalized parade on Saturday.

More than 100 vehicles are set for the drive-by display of love and support for the five-year-old and his family.

James Taylor is a five-year-old boy with a love of cars and trucks -- and a wish to have a parade of vehicles with everything from fire trucks to antique cars, drive by him in the hospital.

"James came to us quite suddenly," said Kristin McCurdy, the New Brunswick provincial director of the Children's Wish Foundation. "He was in the IWK health care facility in Nova Scotia and his physician had referred him to us when he was placed into palliative care."

James has been diagnosed with a genetic disorder and is now suffering from liver failure. His last days will be spent at the Saint John Regional Hospital alongside health care workers and his family.

Make A Wish Canada put out the call to help make his dream a reality, and the response has been overwhelming.

"This is going to be a very large wonderful parade, and it will all be safe and can have much larger of an inclusion than we had originally included," McCurdy said.

McCurdy says well over 150 vehicles will take part, and that includes cars from the Saint John police department.

Spokesperson Jim Hennessey says they want to make Saturday as special as possible for James.

"Anybody who is a parent, a grandparent, uncle and aunt, you see a five-year-old boy who for most of his life has been struggling with health issues -- everyone wants to help out and try to make a special day for him," Hennessey said.

James will be in a decorated out-of-commission ambulance bay at the hospital in order to safely watch his personal parade, as a community comes together to put a smile on a child's face.

But, McCurdy says, James wants others to smile too.

"Even James himself had said this parade is for his family to see him happy," McCurdy says. "So, we're so happy the community and our local partners are able to give James this wish and put a smile on all their faces."

The parade will be live-streamed on the Make A Wish New Brunswick Facebook page for those who want to see James' wish become a reality.