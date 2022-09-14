'Terrible and expensive': Alberta's opposition lashes out against provincial police proposal

Alberta's opposition party says the plan to potentially replace the RCMP isn't thought through – and taxpayers will feel the heat because of it.

The province says no final decisions have been made when it comes to a provincial police force, but a report it ordered did show some of the financial consequences.

That data suggests that if Alberta decides to go it alone, transitioning away from the Mounties will cost $366 million dollars to set up, and an annual fee of $735 million.

The province would also likely lose up to $200 million in federal funding.

The UCP’s own report says if Alberta proceeds with its own police force, we will lose $200M in Federal funding and it will cost $366M in up-front transition costs. @ToewsforAlberta and the UCP's own town hall experts say it will cost more.@shandro is not being truthful.#ableg https://t.co/lpxA83O26M

That's a pricey endeavour, and one most municipalities are seemingly against.

"No, it's not needed," Brooks mayor John Petrie told CTV News. "That cost is going to have to be picked up by somebody."

And that's what the opposition New Democrats claim to be worried about.

COSTLY PROPOSAL

That party calculated a potential property tax hike to make up the money using government cost estimates, the provincially-assessed value of communities served by the RCMP and population data.

It found that a family of four in Airdrie, Cochrane and Chestermere would be adding more than $3,000 to their property taxes over the six-year transition.

In Canmore, according to NDP estimates, a family of four would pay $10,400 in new taxes to fund a provincial police force.

Of course, those estimates are just that.

The province still insists – as it has for months – that the added dollars won't be offloaded to municipalities.

"What the NDP is doing is simple fear mongering and lying to Albertans," a statement from Justice press secretary Joseph Dow reads. "Our government has repeatedly – and publicly – made a commitment that no additional costs will be passed onto municipalities if it decides to transition from the RCMP. Considering the current provincial budget sits at $62 billion, it’s not unrealistic to commit to assuming added costs that would make up approximately 0.3 per cent of that."

The provincial budget may have wiggle room, but a lot of that comes from taxpayers.

Petrie says it's a waste of resources.

"We haven't had any issues and we have a good rapport with the RCMP," he said. "But at the provincial level, it looks like they are still really pushing for it."

'BOONDOGGLE'

"We need the minister to drop this terrible and stupid idea," NDP Justice Critic Irfan Sabir added. "I don't think there's any merit to the argument."

And even if there were, Mount Royal University justice studies professor Kelly Sundberg believes the current provincial proposal goes about it all wrong.

He'd like to see what he calls "real reform."

"We're going to create a police department that is not much different than the RCMP, other than it reports to Edmonton, as opposed to Ottawa," Sundberg said. "That's not the way to do it. That will be a boondoggle and a waste of money."

An interview request sent to justice minister Tyler Shandro's office was not responded to.

Shandro is set to meet with municipalities again at the end of the month.