'Terrible time for this to happen': Sask. newsrooms disheartened by Meta news ban

For media outlets in the province, the announcement of Meta banning news on their platforms has been disheartening.

Thanks to Bill C-18, Canada’s online news act requires platforms to pay for news content. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, opted to ban news.

Holly Funk, the editor in chief of the Carillon, a news publication run through the University of Regina, said she was originally excited to see some support for journalism had Meta platforms paid for news content, but her excitement was short lived.

“That puts up barriers for people trying to access news content if they simply don’t know where to look,” she said. “It’s actually really difficult to get over that first step and find good, critical news content you want to be consuming. It seemed more like a corner to cut budget wise, and that’s a little insulting to journalists everywhere.”

Kerry Benjoe is the editor of Eagle Feather News, a Saskatchewan based publication, which focuses on Indigenous content. As a smaller paper, Eagle Feather heavily relies on social media to reach audiences across Canada.

“We tell stories for our communities but we also need to spread that message everywhere. We have upcoming elections, we have provincial, municipal, federal. News plays such a big role in the democratic process. It is just such a terrible time for this to happen,” Benjoe said.

While their newsrooms are working to ensure their content is still available, Benjoe encourages the public to take their own steps to ensure they are keeping informed.

“It’s time for the public to come and maybe put in a little extra work. You know, subscribe, download the apps, access the news that way,” she said.