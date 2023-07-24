Terrorism charges laid against Edmonton man, British preacher

An Edmonton man was charged in a terrorism investigation in the United Kingdom on Monday.

Khaled Hussein, 28, was charged with membership of a proscribed organization after he was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London last week.

The Edmontonian is charged alongside Anjem Choudary, a 56-year-old British preacher who faces one count of membership of a proscribed organization, one count of addressing meetings to encourage support of a proscribed organization and one count of directing a terrorist organization, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

“The charges relate to the proscribed organisation Al-Muhajiroun, also known as the Islamic Thinkers Society," said Nick Price from the CPS Counter Terrorism Division.

“Criminal proceedings against Mr Choudary and Mr Hussein are now active and they each have the right to a fair trial."

The group al-Muhajiroun was outlawed by the British government in 2010.

Neither man entered a plea during separate hearings at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday and their next hearing is on Aug. 4.

With files from The Associated Press