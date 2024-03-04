Terrorism charges laid against man in Edmonton City Hall shooting
Terrorism charges have been laid in connection with the January attack on Edmonton City Hall.
Eligible seniors getting invite letters as part of the rollout for national dental care planThe federal government has started to roll out the national dental care plan sending invite letters to eligible seniors.
Edmonton mayor hopeful four-way meeting will lead to constructive homelessness workEdmonton's mayor is optimistic about housing and homelessness issues following a meeting with Indigenous, federal and provincial counterparts.
No reported measles cases in Alberta; expert calls for vaccinations to prevent spreadAlberta hasn't had a measles case since November, but a medical expert says vaccination rates need to increase to prevent spread and protect children.
B.C. ombudsperson calls rules that allow private roads to be made public 'unjust'A report by British Columbia's ombudsperson suggests a decades-old portion of the Transportation Act has holes big enough for a logging truck to drive through.
Bradford library launches Ontario's 1st gender-affirming closetThe Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library is embracing expression by offering the first gender-affirming closet in Ontario - an initiative adapted from libraries in the United States.
Snow levels at record lows in SudburyConservation Sudbury has a water safety statement in place with parts of northeastern Ontario forecast to receive rain combined with mild temperatures.
Sault murder victim called 911 day before the shooting, police confirmThe Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is launching a pilot project that will see every call for service related to intimate partner violence (IPV) reviewed – including those that don’t result in charges.
Sask. Tampon Tuesday campaign aims to battle period povertyThe United Way of Saskatoon is kicking off its annual Tampon Tuesday campaign on this International Women’s Day, aiming to help more people access vital supplies while creating a conversation about a subject once considered taboo.
B.C. government sues buyers of affordable housing in Victoria, alleging they don't meet terms of agreementThe B.C. government is cracking down on more than a dozen Victoria condo owners, taking five of them to court, over allegations they’ve abused a housing affordability agreement.