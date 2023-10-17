'Terrorism in its darkest form': Doug Ford speaks on motion to condemn Hamas attacks

Ontario Premier Doug Ford gave an impassioned speech at Queen’s Park Tuesday while calling on the legislature to condemn attacks by Hamas against Israel.

“There is no excuse, no justification for the horror we’ve seen,” Ford said at Queen’s Park.

“This is terrorism in its darkest form.”

The premier made the comments while speaking about a strongly-worded motion calling for a condemnation of the Hamas attacks on Israel and a recognition of the “inalienable right of the state of Israel to defend itself and its people against this horrific violence.”

It’s one of two motions put forward by the government related to the Israel-Gaza conflict. The second asks for a censure of NDP Hamilton Centre Sarah Jama for her comments about the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Speaking in the legislature, the premier spoke to the events of Oct. 7, when Hamas launched an aerial and ground attack on towns near the Gaza strip, killing thousands and taking hundreds of hostage.

Hamas has been designated as a terrorist organization by the Canadian government.

“Each of us watched in horror as children, the elderly, even Holocaust survivors were stolen, beaten and slaughtered at the hands of Hamas,” Ford said. “Mr. Speaker, these attacks, they’re not just another conflict on the other side of the world. The impact is being felt throughout the country, including here in Ontario.”

The death toll in Israel has reached 1,400, according to the latest count. This includes at least six Canadians.Two other Canadians have been reported missing.

The Gaza Health Ministry has said that more than 2,700 people have also been killed in Israeli air strikes.

In his speech the premier spoke to the need to “stamp out antisemitism” and practice tolerance, adding that Hamas is also “using innocent Palestinians as human shields.”

“Now more than ever, we wish for lasting peace and freedom for everyone in the region. And that can only be achieved by defeating Hamas—for the good of the Israeli and Palestinian people, for the good of all humanity.”

Ford has been vocal about Israel’s right to defend itself, publicly condemning the attacks by Hamas the day it occurred.

MPPs are expected to debate the motion over the next few days before a vote takes place. At that time, the second motion related to Jama's comments will be debated.

The Progressive Conservatives are trying to prevent Jama from being recognized in the legislature until she formally apologies and removes a statement from her social media.

On Monday, NDP Marit Stiles called for a moment of silence for those impacted by the war in the Middle East.