Terrorism Peace Bond hearing continues for B.C. woman formerly linked to ISIS
Kimberly Polman is the focus of a peace bond hearing applied under a rarely used section of the criminal code involving measures to prevent possible terrorist activity.
In 2015, Polman claims she was lured to Syria by her husband, an ISIS member who she met online. In 2019, she was detained for her association with the terrorist group and spent three years in a detention camp in Northern Syria. She was freed in 2022 and returned to Canada.
The peace bond application allows the judge to put certain restrictions on Polman if it's determined on reasonable grounds she may commit a terrorism offense.
Due to a publication ban, CTV News is not allowed to share details of the evidence and arguments made in court until the hearing is over.
Over the past 10 months, Polman's peace bond bail conditions included wearing an ankle monitor and strict limits on travel and internet use.
She was also required to attend counselling for people deemed vulnerable to radicalization.
Polman isn't facing any criminal charges.
The peace bond conditions, if imposed, could be in place for up to a year.
A decision by the judge is expected on Friday.
-
'Just like a war zone': Yellowknife residents describe evacuation route, community supportYellowknife residents describe scorched scenes and community support as they flee their city due to the threat of wildfires.
-
Hundreds of care home patients relocated due to Kelowna-area wildfiresHundreds of patients from care homes in the Kelowna area are being relocated due to the devastating wildfires burning in the region.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in ManitobaEvacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
-
Fire damages townhomes in Ottawa's Greenboro neighbourhoodEmergency crews responded to a call for a fire on Somero Private, in the Greenboro East neighbourhood, Saturday morning.
-
Cool weather doesn't dampen enthusiasm on opening night of Country ThunderThousands of country music fans didn't let a little drizzle get in their way Friday night at Fort Calgary.
-
'My daughter and I celebrated with champagne and balloons': Belle River woman wins $100KA mother and grandmother from Belle River is celebrating with her family after winning $100,000 during a recent Lotto Max draw.
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in KelownaAs flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
“It seems to be getting better and better every year”: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Saint John hold 18th annual Big Book SaleThe event brings in over $20,000 for the non-profit organization, making it one of the most important fundraisers each year.
-