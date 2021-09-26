Terry Fox Run gets equine twist in Balgonie

For more than 25 years a woman in Balgonie, Sask. has been hosting an annual fundraiser for cancer research around the Terry Fox Run, with a new twist on the event.

On April 12, 1980, Terry Fox set out on his cross-country run to raise money and awareness for cancer research leading to the creation of annual runs held across the country, but on Wina Lechner’s farm, horses will go the distance for the cause.

Lechner holds a Terry Fox Equestrian Trail Ride every year, where people can bring their horses and ride the route or jump in a wagon.

This year there were three wagons at the event, two pulled by horses and one by a tractor, alongside around 40 horses.

Lechner said people look forward to the event every year, asking for the date as early as June

The day typically starts at 1 p.m. then ends with a potluck dinner back at the farm.

A family affair, the kids were excited to get out on the trail and take in the countryside from either a hose or the wagon.

"Sometimes little kids they just want to give some out of their own pockets, so that's why it's a small amount of two or three dollars or five dollars whatever it will be," said Lechner.

She collects donations from participants at the end of the ride to be put towards cancer research. Lechner said donations rang from one or two dolrs from the kids up to $100.

After years of this event at her current farm, and in the past hosting a couple of rides in Fox’s name at Wascana Lake, Lechner has never participated in a Terry Fox Run.

"I never have done that before, the run, so I thought it would be kind of fun to do that on horseback," said Lechner, adding everyone enjoys getting together year after year for the event.