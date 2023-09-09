Terry Fox Run London holding bottle and can fundraiser
If you’re looking for an easy way to contribute to the Terry Fox Run and support cancer research, a bottle and can drive running on Saturday morning might just be the way to do it.
The Terry Fox Run London organizing committee is holding a bottle and can drive on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kellogg’s building parking lot on Kellogg’s Lane, located between Florence Street and Dundas Street.
According to organizers, dropped off alcohol bottles and cans is an easy and significant way for people to contribute to the Terry Fox Run for cancer research, and it also helps clean up the accumulation from over the summer.
Don Clayton has been organizing the bottle drive for the last five years, and with the help of volunteers, they’ve raised over $5,000.
“The people of London have been very supportive of us, with the run, we are one of the third or fourth cities with the amount we raise,” said Clayton.
The 43rd annual Terry Fox Run happens at Springbank Gardens on Sept. 17.
