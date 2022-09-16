Terry Fox Run set for Sunday across eastern Ontario

The Terry Fox Run is set for Sunday, and people across Canada will hit the road, trails and streets, to raise money for cancer research.

The run is expected to be bigger than ever, after being held virtually for the last few years.

In Kingston, Kristi Murphy knows why she laces up her runners.

"I have never known a world without cancer," she explains. "It has always been a part of my life."

Murphy’s grandmother passed away from Leukaemia when Murphy was young. Since then, Murphy says she’s grateful for advances in research.

“How important it is; my dad, my uncle Billy, my aunt Shiela are all still here because of advances in cancer research and cancer treatments," she explains.

Now, to support the cause, Murphy organizes the Terry Fox Run in Kingston.

On Sunday, the run will leave Lake Ontario Park and run along the water, raising money to support research and treatment.

Runs like these across Canada commemorate Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope. Decades on, Fox’s journey and perseverance, still inspire her.

"He changed the way people spoke about cancer," Murphy says. "Here was a young, healthy, strong 22-year-old guy, basically coming into he prime of his life and had lost his leg to cancer."

In its 42nd year, runs across the country have raised $800 million for the Terry Fox Foundation, which supports scientific advances.

John Bell, a senior scientist with the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, says about $15 million has been given to their labs over the last decade.

"Without this money we would not be where we are today, there is no doubt," Bell says. "It’s really been absolutely critical to see us get new ideas and new bio characteristics into the clinic and hopefully to people across the country and to allow them have a much better outcome of the disease."

In Kingston, Murphy says foundation officials expect this year's run to be the largest one yet, with more people signing up across Canada after years of the event being virtual. Murphy says every step taken is one towards a cure.

"It’s a real community event so we’re really looking forward to getting everyone back together."

Runs happening across eastern Ontario - https://run.terryfox.ca