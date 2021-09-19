Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope lives on in Northern Ontario

Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope marches on 41 years later.

In 1980, Fox set off on his run across Canada raising money for cancer research. Decades later, people are still walking and running for the cause.

“Terry would be so proud of how Canadians have responded,” his older brother, Fred Fox, told CTV News.

“He said in an inspiring and compassionate speech that ‘Even if I don’t finish, we need others to continue.’”

In North Bay, the annual Terry Fox Run took place virtually. A small group gathered at the waterfront to collection donations and sell t-shirts.

“My father is a survivor and I have an uncle who just recently gone through diagnoses treatment,” said North Bay Terry Fox Run co-ordinator Carla Tucker. “He’s got a clean bill of health now.”

Over the last decades, Canadians have raised over $850 million for cancer research and treatment. Locally, the North Bay chapter generates about $30,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation.

“Normally we have about 100 people minimum that turn up,” said Tucker. “COVID-19 hasn’t affected cancer. Cancer has been affected by COVID-19. We’re still desperately reminding people that people are still being diagnosed and still going through treatment.”

The Terry Fox Run in North Bay has taken place for the last 37 years.

Nearly 1 in 2 Canadians are expected to develop cancer during their lifetime and a quarter of Canadians succumb from the disease.

“Terry’s sacrifice and the running he did, 42 kilometres every single day has had an impact. It’s made a difference,” said Fox.

Fox says Terry’s family is so appreciative people are continuing Terry’s advocacy in hopes of one day finding a cure.