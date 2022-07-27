Terry Fox's van on display in Edmonton for K-Days

A piece of Canada’s history is on display at K-Days this year.

The Ford van that accompanied Terry Fox during his Marathon of Hope in 1980 is in Edmonton.

Fox called the van home for 143 days, as he ran more than 5,300 kilometres.

The van has now been fully restored.

“The reaction has been fantastic. People are just in awe. You know they look and they, ‘Oh, Terry slept in there,’ you get emotional, they’re so proud, and memories of Terry Fox and what Terry stands for and everything. It’s just been amazing,” said Darrin Park of Edmonton’s Terry Fox Centre.

Donations are being collected on site for the Terry Fox Centre. In addition to the QR code on the van that can be scanned for electronic donations, Park has come up with a unique way to collect cash donations.

“I have a Kentucky Fried Chicken can, because one day when Terry was running, his brother Darrell was collecting donations on the side of the road, and it got too busy and they had nothing to keep it in, and they had Kentucky Fried Chicken the night before, so they had the bucket.”

The van will be on display in Edmonton until Sunday.