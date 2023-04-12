Terry Fox shirts Ryan Reynolds helped design raise $1 million in pre-sale

The pre-sale of "Dear Terry" shirts, designed with the help of Ryan Reynolds and the Fox family, has raised $1 million for cancer reasearch in just two months, the Terry Fox Foundation announced Wednesday.

The shirt, which is inspired by the thousands of letters Terry Fox received before and after his Marathon of Hope, went up for pre-sale on Feb. 19—an unprecedented move for the charity—and 28,000 of them have already been purchased.

The shirt coincides with the launch of the “#DearTerry” initiative, which asks people around the world to submit messages to the organization either online or by mail for the chance to be featured on a commemorative poster.

Reynolds shared his own “Dear Terry” message along with the launch of the shirt.

“I’ve been taking part in the Terry Fox Run since second grade and can’t think of a more enduring and lovely legacy for one person,” he said.

Wednesday is the 43rd anniversary of the beginning of Fox’s Marathon of Hope, and the day registration opens for the annual Terry Fox Run.

“Since the Marathon of Hope, it has been incredible to see how Terry has remained a source of inspiration for millions of Canadians and people around the world, many of whom have continued to send in messages sharing their own personal connection,” said Fred Fox, Terry’s brother, in a news release.

“Every dollar raised by those that join or support the Terry Fox Run will help fund cancer research. It fills our family with joy to see how Terry’s legacy continues to inspire future generations to participate and help realize his dream of a world without cancer.”

Those who register for the run on Wednesday will be entered in a draw to win one of the limited-edition shirts signed by Reynolds.

The shirt features Fox on the front over a series of handwritten “Dear Terry” and “Cher Terry” messages. On the back are real letters sent to him. One reads, "Run, Terry, run." Another says, "You are my greatest hero ever."

Since the very first Marathon of Hope, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised over $850 million in support of cancer research. The 43rd annual Terry Fox Run takes place on Sept. 17, 2023.