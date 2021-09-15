Terry Fox tribute song debuts, written by London, Ont. brothers
Sean and Brett Kingswell have officially released their Terry Fox tribute song, “Like a Fox,” just four days before the 40th annual Terry Fox Run.
“The song is to remind everyone of what Terry did,” said Brett Kingswell, who performs the song. “How much he impacted Canada and touched our hearts and to raise awareness around cancer.”
The idea came from his brother Sean, a London firefighter of 23 years.
He was inspired to write a song about Terry Fox after seeing one too many colleagues diagnosed with cancer.
“The risks to firefighters has never been as high as they are now in terms of carcinogens,” said Sean Kingswell. “So if I could draw more attention to this disease it helps society, it helps the Terry Fox Foundation and it helps my brothers and sisters in the fire department.”
40 years after Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, the Kingswell brothers are hoping to continue to raise money for the Terry Fox Foundation and encourage people to donate.
“Like a Fox” can be heard on YouTube, Spotify and iTunes.
The 40th annual Terry Fox Run is this Sunday and will be a virtual event
