'Terry would be so happy': Terry Fox’s brother talks the return of in-person run

With the Terry Fox Run returning in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Terry’s older brother says participation is at an all-time high.

More than 560 communities and about four million Canadians nationwide are set to take part in the run, which raises money for cancer research, beginning Sept. 18.

“It’s amazing. People are happy, ready to get together and do what we’ve been doing the previous 39 years before the pandemic,” said Fred Fox, who is also the Terry Fox Foundation’s manager of supporter relations.

Fred says the theme of the year’s run — “I’m not a quitter” — is something that “fits Terry perfectly.”

“Terry wasn’t running to become known as a Canadian hero,’’ said Fred. “He wanted to impact research.”

Each year the foundation raises $22-26 million for cancer research, something Fred says “changed the whole face of research in this country.”

Terry Fox was 18 when he was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma just above the knee. His leg had to be amputated as a result.

After training, Fox started his cross-country Marathon of Hope in St. John’s, N.L., 42 years ago, on April 12, 1980.

“Today is the day it all begins,” Terry wrote in his journal on the first day of his Marathon for Hope.

“[We] could never imagine what those words would mean 42 years later,” says Fred. “And the impact on lives. We witness it every day through the people we meet.”

Fox ran the marathon on his artificial leg every day for 143 days, with the goal of crossing Canada and raising funds for cancer research.

He kept going until the cancer returned in his lungs, forcing him to stop in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Sept. 1, 1980, after having run 5,373 kilometres.

Fox died of the disease on June 28, 1981, at the age of 22.

To date, over $850 million has been raised for cancer research in Terry’s name through the annual Terry Fox Run, held across Canada and around the world.

Thinking back, Fred says Terry’s “determination” and “selflessness” are what he remembers most about his time running the Marathon for Hope.

“We’ve all been touched by cancer in one way. And Terry would be so happy to know that so many people continue what he started.”

He is encouraging everyone to participate in the run on Sept. 18 by signing up through TerryFox.org