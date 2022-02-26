Tesla dealership and service centre coming to Langford, B.C.
The City of Langford is getting excited about a new partnership with a major electric car company that's planning to set up shop in the West Shore.
According to Langford Mayor Stew Young, Tesla Motors will open an island dealership and service centre somewhere in the neighborhood surrounding Costco.
Young says there are even plans in the works to roll out a fleet of electric police cars with the West Shore RCMP.
The move will help incentivize electric vehicle ownership on the island and make it easier for existing owners to have their vehicles serviced locally, says Young.
"We’re excited about attracting it," he said. "We’ve been working on this for about a year to attract a dealership like Tesla, with the high technology there, and the jobs that are going to be created."
While the West Shore Tesla dealership is being built, the company is expected to move into a temporary location near downtown Victoria.
Young says he expects to make an official announcement on the facility with more details next week.
