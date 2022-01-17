Tesla destroyed by fire in Bruce County

South Bruce OPP are looking for more information after a Tesla caught fire in Tiverton, Ont.

OPP and members of the Kincardine fire service went to the scene on King Street around 7:15 a.m. on Friday morning to find the vehicle engulfed in flames.

The $70,000 vehicle was destroyed by the fire and no injuries were reported at the scene.

Investigators are interested in seeing any video surveillance in the area of the fire between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Jan. 14.