Riding a sales surge amid a global pandemic, Tesla Inc. on Wednesday reported that it posted its first annual net profit in 2020. 2 injured in rollover on Trans-Canada Wednesday night Two people were injured when an SUV rolled over on the Trans Canada highway Wednesday night. Long-term care home in Sudbury asking city council for funding St. Joseph’s Villa, a long-term care home in Sudbury, needs 4.2 million dollars to repair the roof, heating system and other parts of the building. Someone is spitting on Vancouver businesses and the motive appears to be COVID-related For six months now, employees at a dental office and a barber shop in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood have had to clean spit off their storefronts.