The U.S. government's highway safety agency sent investigators to Michigan for the second time in less than a week to investigate an accident after authorities said a Tesla on autopilot crashed into a state trooper's patrol car early Wednesday. More ocean needs to be protected, for the sake of marine species and humans: study A team of researchers from around the world developed a plan that would protect and conserve more than 80 per cent of global habitats for endangered marine species. What's at stake for the Conservatives this convention? COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for March 18, 2021 The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Thursday, March 18.