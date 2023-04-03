Tesla ordered to pay US$3.2 million to Black ex-worker in race bias case
A federal jury in San Francisco on Monday ordered Tesla Inc. to pay about US$3.2 million to a Black former employee after he won a racial harassment lawsuit against the electric-vehicle maker, far less than the US$15 million he rejected last year in opting for a new trial.
-
As pandemic fears ease, Ontarians ready to travel this summerNew research shows many Ontarians are getting ready to pack their bags for a spring or summer trip – despite concerns their trip could be delayed or even cancelled.
-
Man released from police custody after inconclusive autopsyA man who was taken into custody after the death of another man in Edmonton last week has been released without charges while police wait to find out what caused the victim's death.
-
Urban decay: These five buildings face city’s wrecking ballA new report to London, Ont.’s city council’s Community and Protective Services Committee recommends five derelict buildings for possible demolition.
-
Sask. community coyote bounty priced at $20 per set of pawsA bounty on coyotes, offering $20 for each set of paws, was recently introduced in the RM of Weyburn.
-
Via Rail train stopped near Brockville, Ont. after hitting fallen treeA Via Rail train has been stopped between Ottawa and Kingston because of a fallen tree on the tracks.
-
Former employee files $3.7M lawsuit against Alberta Health ServicesA former registered nurse with Alberta Health Services has filed a $3.7-million lawsuit alleging she was wrongfully dismissed over her views regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'It was like a nightmare': Ontario woman loses precious family photos after smartphone stolenAn Ontario woman said one minute she had her smartphone while shopping for clothes at a Mississauga mall, and then the next, it was gone.
-
'None of us belong in the trash': Calls for justice after woman's body found in Winnipeg landfillOutrage and heartbreak is being expressed across the country after the body of an Indigenous mother of four was found at a Winnipeg landfill.
-
'People enjoy it and laugh': Why an Edmonton-area historian is putting big hair on politicians through AIBig hair, biker jackets and musical flair are how Craig Baird is hoping to get people interested in Canadian history.